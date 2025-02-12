General Upendra Dwivedi engages in key defence talks with global military leaders at Aero India

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), held productive discussions with military leaders from Algeria, Tanzania, Maldives, and Belarus on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India, further underscoring India’s commitment to enhancing military diplomacy and fostering international defence cooperation.

During the event, General Dwivedi engaged in constructive dialogue with the visiting military officials, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties, sharing defence expertise, and exploring new avenues for strategic partnerships. The discussions covered a broad spectrum of defence and security issues, including collaboration in training, technological advancements, and joint military exercises.

Advertisement

In addition to General Dwivedi’s meetings, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, also engaged with military leaders from Nepal, the United Kingdom, and Israel. These interactions further reinforced India’s role as a key player in global military diplomacy.

Advertisement

A statement from the Army spokesperson stated that General Dwivedi’s meetings highlighted the Indian Army’s efforts to build strong defence relationships with countries dedicated to peace and stability, promoting mutual collaboration and understanding in defence matters.