Arif Mohammad Khan bids a heartfelt farewell to Kerala

Outgoing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan left Kerala bidding a farewell to the state with heartfelt remarks that Kerala would hold a special place in his heart and his association with it is lifelong.

Arif Mohammed Khan, who left the Raj Bhavan at 11 am on Sunday, said he was extremely grateful for the love, affection, and support the people of the state had shown to him Beginning his brief address in Malayalam, Khan said, “My term as governor has ended. But the relationship will continue. It will be a lifelong relationship with Kerala. I am extremely grateful for the love, affection, and support the people of the state had shown to me. I am leaving with the most beautiful memories of my Kerala life. I will always remember you all. May all the best come to everyone in Kerala.”

“There was no issue with the government, except for the matter concerning the universities,” he said, adding, “I wish the government all the best. I hope they will work for the welfare of people.” Khan, who served as the Kerala governor since 2019, completed his five-year term in the role on September 5, 2024. His tenure has been marked by controversies and conflicts. The LDF government has been at loggerheads with Khan over various issues.

Notably, Khan’s departure was without an official farewell ceremony from the Kerala government. Neither Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan nor any of his Cabinet colleagues turned up to see him off. However, the chief secretary and the state police chief had come to greet Governor Khan. State Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan presented the state government’s memento to Khan on Saturday.

Though an official farewell to him could not be organised owing to the state mourning of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s death, the absence of dignitaries from the Cabinet even for an informal farewell to Khan was noticeable in the backdrop of the intense governor-government rift in Kerala over the last few years .The send-off programme at the Raj Bhavan was also cancelled due to the declaration of a seven-day national mourning following the death of Manmohan Singh.

Meanwhile, activists of CPI-M’s students’ wing, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), waved goodbye to Khan while he was on his way to the airport. Khan had directly confronted the SFI activists who tried to block his vehicle and waved black flags at him on several occasions. President Droupady Murmu recently appointed Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar as the new governor of Kerala, transferring the incumbent Kerala governor to Bihar. Rajendra Arlekar will take the oath of office as the governor of Kerala on January 2. Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court Nitin Madhukar Jamdar will administer the oath office and secrecy to Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan Auditorium on Thursday.

will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday and will stay at the guest block of Raj Bhavan. Arif Mohammed Khan, who is set to replace Arlekar as the Bihar governor, is also expected to take charge on Thursday.