The nationwide lockdown has brought good news for weather in Delhi as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved to ‘moderate’ on Sunday.

According to the data collected by the US Embassy in New Delhi, the AQI was in ‘unhealthy’ category from 7 am to 9 am but it became ‘moderate’ as the day proceeded.

“The air quality is acceptable; however, pollution in this range may pose a moderate health concern for a very small number of individuals,” the advisory by the embassy stated.

Due to the lockdown, no vehicle is plying on the roads of national capital neither the industries are functional which is improving the air quality.

The AQI stands at 58, which falls under the moderate category.

The advisory further stated that those who are unusually sensitive to ozone or particle pollution may experience respiratory symptoms.

However, the Air Quality and Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said the AQI stands in ‘good’ category at 47.

“Enjoy the day,” the advisory stated.

It is the low vehicular movement, gusty winds and western disturbance which lead to the improvement of air quality.

The minimum and maximum temperature were estimated to hover over 17 and 32 degrees. The wind speed was estimated at 21 kmph.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “partly cloudy sky” for March 30.