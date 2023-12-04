APSC cash-for-job scam: Assam Police officer arrested

Assam Police Service officer Sukanya Das has been apprehended by the police in connection with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

Summoned to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police on December 1, 2023, the officer, who holds the position of an ADCP in Guwahati, was detained following extensive interrogation and substantial evidence against her.

Das is among the 34 officials named in the BK Sharma Commission report linked to the scam. This arrest follows the suspension of 21 officers implicated in the fraudulent activities spanning 2013 and 2014.

The suspended officers consist of 11 from the Assam Police Service (APS), four from the Assam Civil Service (ASC), one Excise Inspector, one ARCS officer, and three Assistant Employment Officers. Their suspension was based on the SIT’s proposal to the government.

The commission’s report highlighted irregularities and misconduct during the execution of the exams, specifically pinpointing the incorrect selection of 37 candidates.

Sources have disclosed their admission to the SIT regarding securing their positions through bribes paid to the then Chairman of the APSC, Rakesh Paul.