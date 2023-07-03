Apple Prices Soar as Himachal Pradesh Faces 50% Drop in Crop Output due to Extreme Weather

In unfortunate news for apple lovers and farmers in Himachal Pradesh, the prices of apples are set to rise as a result of reduced production this year. The main cause for concern is the heavy rainfall and late snowfall that have taken a toll on the apple crop. Experts predict a staggering 50 percent decline in apple output specifically in Himachal Pradesh.

The adverse weather conditions, including heavy rains, hailstorms, cloudbursts, and late snowfall, have wreaked havoc on apple production, despite an increase in the cultivated area over the past decade. In 2010, the apple cultivation area was recorded at 1,01,485 hectares, which has now expanded to 1,14,646 hectares in 2020.

As a consequence of these challenges, the quality of the apple crop is also expected to be affected. This unfortunate situation will inevitably lead to a significant increase in apple prices, with an estimated rise of 30 to 60 percent compared to previous years. Last year, a box of apples was priced between Rs 1200 to 1400 on average, but this year, consumers can anticipate a higher average price range of Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800 per box.

The current yield of apples per hectare in Himachal Pradesh is dishearteningly low, standing at a meager 7-8 metric tonnes (MT). In stark contrast, advanced horticulture nations like New Zealand aim to achieve a yield of 70 MT per hectare. This vast difference highlights the need for Himachal Pradesh to adopt modern techniques and technologies to enhance its apple production.

To compound the challenges faced by apple growers, the Indian government has recently reduced the import duty on apples sourced from the United States. The duty has been slashed from 70 percent to 50 percent, raising concerns among local farmers. They fear that this move will lead to a surge in apple imports from the US, thereby shrinking the market for their premium apple produce.

Officials are urging the government to take prompt action by studying the changing weather patterns and their impact on apple production. They stress the importance of implementing suitable technologies to mitigate the adverse effects of climate conditions on apple cultivation. This proactive approach is essential to safeguard the interests of apple farmers and maintain the thriving apple industry in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh, widely known for its picturesque apple orchards, has long been a significant contributor to India’s overall apple production. Out of the country’s total apple production of 2.4 million metric tonnes, Himachal Pradesh alone accounts for more than 26 percent. Thus, the challenges faced by the apple crop in the state have far-reaching implications on both the local and national economy.