Apple markets shutdown to protest highway blockade in Kashmir

Apple markets shutdown: Apple terminal markets have been closed for two days across the Kashmir Valley by traders to protest against the fruit laden trucks being stopped for days because of the ongoing repair work on various stretches of Srinagar-Jammu highway.

All ten major terminal markets in the Valley were shut for two days on Monday as traders complained that the apple had started rotting in the trucks stranded at different places on the highway. Traders held protests outside the fruit terminal markets at Sopore, Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and other places.

Political parties have also joined the apple traders in criticising the UT Administration for causing huge losses to the growers as consignments of the fruit were being delayed in reaching their destinations.

Hundreds of apple laden trucks were stranded on the highway.

Democratic Azad Party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has sought the intervention of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. He has also urged the traffic police to allow fruit laden trucks to ply on the highway without any restriction.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has accused the administration of deliberately holding up fruit laden trucks that has caused massive losses.

National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone slammed the administration for not providing smooth passage to fruit laden trucks.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) has termed the stopping of apple laden trucks as lethal for the economy of Kashmir.

Senior JKPC leader Mansoor Hussain Sohrawardhy has said that thousands of trucks loaded with high-quality apples are stranded on the highway damaging the fruit.

Last week, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar reviewed the traffic situation on Srinagar-Jammu highway. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, officers of the NHAI and IG, Traffic Police, were among those who attended the meeting.

Mehta impressed upon the officers to ensure that there is a smooth movement of fruit laden trucks and their passage on the National Highway is given priority over other vehicles to ensure their smooth travel to their destinations.