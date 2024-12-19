App to empower Mahakumbh Police with swift response capabilities

As the Mahakumbh 2025 draws near, the Uttar Pradesh government is finalising preparations for this grand spiritual event. This year, the Mahakumbh promises to be not only sublime and majestic but also digitally advanced, further elevating the experience.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, a dedicated app is being developed to address the unique challenges faced by police personnel deployed during Mahakumbh.

This app will provide comprehensive information about the fairgrounds, including detailed routes, key landmarks, and contact details of police officers. Designed with a focus on crowd management, it will also facilitate quick response capabilities in emergencies.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Police Mobile App aims to enhance the efficiency, coordination, and responsiveness of the police force during this massive event, which is expected to attract millions of visitors.

With features like real-time communication, incident reporting, and status updates, the app will serve as a centralised platform for seamless coordination among officers of all ranks.

This cutting-edge tool will play a pivotal role in ensuring public safety, maintaining law and order, and streamlining emergency response efforts, further solidifying the event’s digital transformation.

Mahakumbh SSP Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi emphasised here on Thursday that the app will be a valuable tool for police personnel stationed at the Mahakumbh Mela.

He said, “It will provide crucial information about various sectors, routes, and key details of the fairgrounds, enabling officers to navigate efficiently. The app will be operational before Mahakumbh begins and will be pre-installed on every policeman’s mobile device. The process for selecting the agency to develop the app is currently underway.”

The app will include push notifications, lost and found management, resource tracking, real-time incident reporting, analytics dashboards, duty roster management, citizen feedback systems, visitor management, and emergency broadcasts.