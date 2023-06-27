Apni Party’s Bukhari urges Amit Shah to initiate CBMs for J&K

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari met Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and urged him to immediately initiate confidence-building measures (CBMs) in Kashmir to further assuage prevailing public sentiment.

Bukhari called on Shah in New Delhi to discuss crucial matters related to the economic, administrative, and political issues of Jammu and Kashmir.

According a statement issued by the party here after the meeting, “The discussions between the two leaders focused on a wide range of issues, aiming to enhance prevailing peace, foster development, improve governance, and address the political dynamics in the region.”

During the meeting, Bukhari provided a comprehensive appraisal to Shah regarding the existing state of peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. He told him that J&K people have played a significant role in fostering and maintaining peace, demonstrating their commitment to a peaceful environment. He also conveyed that the people are eager to contribute even more to strengthen the ongoing peace process, as they aspire to reap the benefits that come with an enhanced state of peace, the statement said.

In this context, Bukhari made an appeal to the Union home minister to take immediate Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) to further bolster the prevailing public mood in favour of peace.

In particular, he recommended two significant actions: the release of prominent religious leaders ahead of the upcoming Eid festival and the timely announcement of assembly polls in the Union Territory (UT).

The release of prominent religious leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi, and Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, will further fill the environment with a spirit of positivity. These influential figures possess the ability to play an important role in helping eradicate social evils, including the prevailing drug abuse in the Valley, Bukhari told the Home Minister.

Furthermore, the long-awaited announcement of assembly polls in the region would instill a sense of political empowerment among the people. These measures would not only foster a positive atmosphere but will also signify the government’s commitment to empowering the people and upholding democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir, the Apni Party President conveyed to the Home Minister.

“Since Jammu and Kashmir has been experiencing an extended period of peace and harmony after a considerable duration, it is an opportune moment to take proactive measures to strengthen democracy and enhance peace further in the region. It is primitive that people are not deprived of their constitutional right to choose their own representatives any longer,” Bukhari added.

Welcoming the Amarnath Yatra, which is beginning soon, Apni Party President informed the Home Minister that J&K people are eager to greet the pilgrims as this Yatra has always played a pivotal role in fostering religious harmony, strengthening cultural bonds, and yielding significant economic benefits for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the statement, Bukhari stressed the importance of granting people every opportunity to showcase their warm hospitality by wholeheartedly welcoming the yatra and embracing pilgrims with open hearts and minds. He emphasised the need for the government to have unwavering trust in the people and to ensure ample opportunities for them to extend their gracious hospitality to the yatris.

“By doing so, it would not only enhance the overall experience of the pilgrims but also foster a positive and inclusive environment that promotes cultural exchange, understanding, and harmony between the local population and the visiting devotees”, Bukhari added.