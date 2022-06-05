Apni Party chief speaks of alienation of Kashmiris

Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari, on Sunday, said that insecurity and alienation was growing among the people of Jammu as the natural resources and business was gradually being taken over by outsiders.

Bukhari was speaking at a function organised to facilitate some Congress activists in joining the Apni Party. He said, “The people of J&K are in distress as they see no ray of hope following the scrapping of Article 370 and downgrading of the 200-year-old statehood to the status of a Union Territory.”

Under the circumstances, he claimed the Apni Party is the only hope for the people of Kashmir. The party was founded in view of apprehensions among the people that the outsiders will grab their jobs and land.

Bukhari asserted that his party would lend voice to the public and protect the jobs and lands of the locals. As regards the case of restoration of special status of the region pending in the Supreme Court, he hoped that the aspirations of the people of J&K would be protected.

He demanded assembly elections in J&K to replace the present proxy government which he said has failed to win the confidence of people, with an elected government.

Pointing out that natural resources and business of the Valley is being taken over by outsiders, he said in the absence of an elected government, land owners are not getting adequate compensation for their land along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.

He announced that his party would ensure supply of 500 units of free electricity to the people during summers and 300 units during the winter in Jammu and the people in Kashmir would be provided 500 units of free electricity during winter season and during summer season, Kashmir will get 300 units. He promised to raise widow pension up to Rs 5,000 and provide four cylinders free of cost under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in a year.

He said if his party comes to power, they will improve health care facilities, develop education infrastructure, road connectivity and ensure supply of clean drinking water besides restarting the practice of bi-annual darbar move and barring outsiders from grabbing natural resources of the Valley.