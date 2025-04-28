‘Kashmiris rejected two-nation theory in 1947’: Farooq debunks Pak claim

Sounding a warning to Pakistan over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Farooq Abdullah on Monday called for a strong and decisive response to the neighbouring country’s provocation.

Debunking Pakistan’s claim on the region, the National Conference (NC) leader asserted that Kashmir rejected two-nation theory in 1947.

Speaking to a news agency on Monday, Abdullah said, “I used to favour dialogue with Pakistan every time… But how will we answer those who lost their loved ones? Are we doing justice? Not Balakot. Today, the nation wants such action to be taken so that these kinds of attacks never happen.”

Condemning Pakistan for sponsoring cross-border terrorism, Abdullah said the neighbouring country “murdered humanity”. He ruled out Kashmiris would side with Pakistan. “We regret that our neighbour even today does not understand that it has murdered humanity. By doing this, if they think we will go with them, we should make it clear to them. We did not go with them in 1947, why would we go with them today,” he asked.

The former J&K chief minister further asserted that the people of all the religions of India are united and will give Pakistan a befitting reply. “We threw the two-nation theory into the water at that time. We are not ready to accept the theory today. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, we are all one… We will give a befitting reply to them,” he added.

At least 26 people, including 24 tourists from across the country, a local Kashmiri guide, and a Nepali national, were gunned down by terrorists at Basiran meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district in one of the deadliest targeted attack on civilians in decades.

According to the survivors and the family members of the victims, the terrorists confirmed the religious identity of the tourists before targeting the victims. A local Kashmiri Muslim was killed in a bid to save the tourists. Two of the terrorists were Pakistani nationals.