Pak targeted ‘insaniyat’, livelihood of Kashmiris by targeting tourists in Pahalgam: PM Modi

Slamming Pakistan for the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were gunned down, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it “an assault on insaniyat, Kashmiriyat, and livelihood of Kashmiris”.

Speaking after the inauguration of railway infrastructure projects on Friday, the prime minister said, “Pakistan attacked both humanity and the soul of Kashmir in Pahalgam. The motive was to spark riots across India and crush the livelihoods of hardworking Kashmiris. That is why tourists were targeted.”

He said that the attack on tourists was meant to sabotage the flourishing tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir, which had witnessed record-high visitor numbers over the past few years. “Pakistan’s malicious intent directly impacted local workers, including horse owners, porters, guides, guest house owners, and shopkeepers, aiming to destroy their livelihoods. Pakistan is also the enemy of the poor’s bread and butter”.

He praised the courage of young Adil, who stood against terrorists, but tragically lost his life while striving to support his family through honest labour.

The prime minister said that “the ‘Operation Sindoor’ will always haunt Pakistan and whenever it hears the name of the ‘Operation’ it will recall the shameful defeat. The Pakistani Army and terrorists would never have thought that India would attack them so deep inside their territory. Their terror infrastructure was turned into rubble in a matter of minutes”.

The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan’s military and terror networks never anticipated India’s bold move, and within minutes, the terror infrastructure they had built over decades was reduced to ruins.

Modi stated that Pakistan was left in shock and frustration, reacting by targeting innocent civilians in Jammu, Poonch, and other districts. He condemned Pakistan’s brutal attacks, pointing out that the world witnessed how it destroyed homes, bombed schools and hospitals, and shelled temples, mosques, and gurudwaras.

Modi also warned that anyone trying to derail Jammu and Kashmir’s development would have to “face Narendra Modi first”.

Lauding the resilience of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister stated that their firm stand against Pakistan’s conspiracy sends a powerful message. He remarked that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are now determined to confront terrorism head-on.

Modi noted that for years, Jammu and Kashmir endured terrorism, leading many to abandon their dreams and accept violence as their fate. However, he emphasized that their government has changed this reality, enabling the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to dream again – and fulfil those dreams.

He stated that the households that suffered severe damage due to Pakistan’s shelling will now receive Rs 2 lakh, while partially damaged homes will be compensated with a grant of Rs. 1 lakh in additional assistance, beyond the support already provided earlier.

The prime minister announced the formation of two new border battalions for the Jammu and Kashmir division, further enhancing security operations in the region.

Calling upon every Indian to make a commitment to prioritize products made in India, Modi emphasised that these goods are a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of fellow citizens. He asserted that choosing Indian-made products is the real service to the nation, strengthening the economy and empowering workers.