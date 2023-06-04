AP CM announces compensation for Odisha train victim

A man from Santabommali Mandal of Srikakulam district died in the train accident. C Gurumurthy, 60, from Jagannadhpura in the Mandal was travelling in the train and was seriously injured in the accident. He succumbed while undergoing treatment. He was cremated by family members at Balasore where he was residing.

The state government is still trying to identify the whereabouts of 25 passengers. Their mobile phones are either switched off or unresponsive. AP government sent 20 ambulances and 21 vehicles for carrying dead bodies to the accident site at Bahanaga Bazar in Odisha.

The state government has sent a team to Odisha headed by industry minister G Amarnath to make arrangements for passengers, including injured ones to return home while state education minister Botsa Satyanarayana was liasoning with them from Visakhapatnam.