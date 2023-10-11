Balasore train accident: 28 unclaimed bodies handed over to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Twenty-eight unclaimed bodies of the Balasore train tragedy preserved at AIIMS here have been handed over to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the cremation, a release said.

After this, there are no dead bodies remaining at the institute, according to a press release by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, 81 bodies were handed over to the families and relatives in the first phase, the release stated.

A total number of 162 bodies were received by AIIMS.

Out of a total of 162 dead bodies, 81 were identified by the relatives. Out of the remaining 81, the identities of 53 were confirmed by DNA profiling. 28 remaining unidentified were handed over to BMC for final cremation on Tuesday, the release stated.

The triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore took place in June this year, involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express, and a goods train. The crash claimed 295 lives, while 176 sustained grievous injuries, 451 suffered simple injuries and 180 received first aid treatment.