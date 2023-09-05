AP CID initiates probe after IT notice to ex-CM Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh CID has initiated investigations after the Income Tax department issued notice to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly receiving kickbacks worth Rs 118 crore from infrastructure firms which showed payment to bogus subcontractors to siphon off funds.

The state government is preparing to launch a comprehensive investigation into the matter to ascertain potential common origins or connections between the IT scam and the Skill Development Corporation scam. The IT notice has added an arsenal to the YSRCP’s allegations of massive corruption indulged in by the previous TDP regime in the name of development.

The statement further said that “APCID has issued notices to key figures associated with the IT scam, notably Manoj Vasudev Pardasanny and Yogesh Gupta linked to the Skill Development Corporation Scam”.

Advertisement

It was after conducting raids on the premises of Pardasanny that the IT Department sent notice to Chandrababu Naidu over the undisclosed income worth Rs 118 crore.

Pardasanny had represented Shapoorji Pallonji, the contractor for various projects including the construction of the temporary Secretariat, Assembly, and high court and housing projects by TIDCO. According to the YSRCP government, the money trail reached Dubai and the CID was considering sending a team there to investigate the matter.

After reports of the IT notice to Naidu surfaced, YSRCP leaders have accused the Opposition leader of using the development of Amaravati as a facade to ensure kickbacks from infrastructure companies routed through bogus firms.