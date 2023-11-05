Anyone with constitutional doubts can: Guv on Kerala govt moving SC

Reacting to the move of the state government to approach the Supreme Court against him, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on Sunday that anyone could approach the apex court if he/she has constitutional doubts.

Speaking to media persons, Governor Khan said, “If anybody has confusion in their mind regarding the Constitution, they can go to the Supreme Court. It should be welcomed, as the doubt needs to be removed.”

He added that he would answer about his responsibility as governor when asked by the Supreme Court and would not respond to government allegations in the media.

The LDF Government in Kerala last week moved the Supreme Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, stating the latter is delaying the Bills passed by the state Assembly without giving his assent while “defeating the rights of the people of the state” and “violates Article 14 of the constitution.”

In its petition, the Kerala government has sought a declaration from the Supreme Court that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has “failed to exercise his Constitutional powers and duties” in holding the Bills passed by the State Legislature for a long and indefinite period.

It also sought to get a declaration from the apex court that the Governor was bound to dispose of every Bill presented to him within a reasonable time. The Governor shall also be directed to dispose of the pending Bills without any further delay, the state government stated in its petition

Governor Khan said there is no change in his stand on the bills that he won’t sign on those bills unless the Chief Minister comes directly and explains on the bills.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan raised concerns that CM Vijayan does not regularly brief him on government activities, which he says is the constitutional duty of the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the financial condition of the state, he said the government itself says that the state is in financial crisis, and has informed the High Court that it is financially bankrupt. However, there is no shortage of prodigality, he said.

What happened to Kalamandalam? The new chancellor asked for money, an extravaganza is going on in the state Building a swimming pool with people’s money, the Governor said.