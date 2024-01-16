Anurag Thakur cleans premises of Hanuman temple in Delhi

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Tuesday participated in a cleanliness drive at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place here.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a cleanliness drive in temples across the country.

The minister also offered prayers at the temple on the occasion.

Talking to the reporters, Thakur said the Prime Minister has called upon everyone to clean the temple premises and he has also participated in the drive.

The minister also said that there is no bigger devotion than maintaining cleanliness at religious places.

On Monday, several Delhi BJP leaders carried out the cleanliness drive at temples located across the city.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramveer Singh Bidhuri did cleanliness work at Yogmaya temple at Mehrauli, while MP Harsh Vardhan at the Gufawala Temple at Shalimar Bagh, MP Ramesh Bidhuri at the ancient Shiva temple at Tughlakabad.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also informed that all the MPs, BJP MLAs and corporation councilors of Delhi are doing ‘shramdaan’ for cleaning major temples or religious places in their area.

“We are fully engaged in keeping religious places clean or cleaning our homes. We don’t know in what form and where Lord Shri Ram will come, hence we are making all kinds of preparations in the spirit of worship,” he said.