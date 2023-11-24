Anticipating cold wave, UP govt decides to distribute high-quality blankets to poor

As mercury is dropping, the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started preparations to deal with the possible cold wave conditions and provide a protection cover to the destitute, helpless and vulnerable people. In this context, the state government has allocated Rs 120 crore to the Relief Department for providing temporary accommodation, food, clothing and medical facilities to the people.

In this connection, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the first installment of about Rs 20 crore has already been released to all the District Magistrates to deal with the cold wave and its impact on people. While releasing the first installment, the Yogi Government gave instructions to all the Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to make concrete arrangements to safeguard people.

The chief minister clearly instructed officials that the blankets to be distributed to the poor during the cold wave should be of high quality. Relief Commissioner GS Naveen stated that CM Yogi is standing with every weak section of the state and that the government is committed to protecting the vulnerable and helpless people from any disaster.

Following the CM’s directions, the first installment of Rs 17,55,00,000 has been released to 351 tehsils for procuring blankets, in addition to Rs 1,75,50,000 for other relief materials. In total, the department has issued the first installment of Rs 19 crore 30 lakh 50 thousand. He further mentioned that the highest amount of Rs 38.50 lakh has been issued for Ghazipur, Bulandshahr, Gorakhpur, Sitapur, and Lakhimpur Kheri.

Necessary instructions have also been given to all Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to deal with the cold. District Magistrates, Additional District Magistrates, Chief Development Officers, Sub-District Magistrates and Tehsildars have been directed to visit their respective areas to identify the vulnerable, helpless, and weak people affected by the cold. They have also been directed to ensure that no one in the state dies due to extreme cold conditions.

Lighting of bonfires as per requirement has been recommended at all Nagar Panchayats, Nagar Palikas, Municipal Corporations and public places in rural areas. Moreover, in urban areas, especially along main roads and accident-prone areas under the city’s jurisdiction, white thermoplastic paint has been recommended to mark lanes, along with installation of reflectors, solar cat signs, and delineators in a timely manner to prevent accidents during foggy conditions. In rural and urban areas, the officials have been directed to run a campaign to attach yellow strips to the back of tractor trailers used in agricultural activities to control accidents caused by fog.

The officials have also been instructed to establish rain shelters and shelter homes in all Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, and Nagar Panchayats and display the names and mobile numbers of its administrators prominently. Additionally, senior officials in the district have been told to conduct surprise inspections at night.