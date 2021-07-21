The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) on Wednesday.

The missile was launched from a man portable launcher integrated with a thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank. The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully. The missile has already been successfully flight tested for the maximum range, said a release issued by the DRDO.

The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturized Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics. The test brings the development of indigenous third generation man portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile close to completion, it stated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful test. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the team for the successful test, the source said.