Anti-Sanatan, pro-Left stand behind Cong defeat in 3 states: Pramod Krishnam

Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh have blamed the party’s anti-Sanatan and pro-Left stand as the primary reason behind its crushing defeat in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

In a statement on Sunday, saint-turned-politician and senior Congress leader Pramod Krishnam said, “I think this is not the defeat of Congress but this is the defeat of the Leftist ideology which has intruded into the party.”

Krishnam said that the Congress, a votary of the renowned bhajan ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’, changed its ideology after the entry of Leftist leaders in the party fold.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Congress leader tweeted: “Sanatan ka shraap le dooba” (the curse of Sanatan has drowned the party). He also blamed the party’s caste-based politics for the devastating defeat.

The Congress leader asked the party leadership to expel the Leftist leaders at the earliest to revive the lost glory of the party. He said that the Congress in-charges in these 3 states should immediately step down.