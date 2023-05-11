Sensitize future generations of sacrifices Cong leaders made for nation: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday underlined the need to sensitize future generations about the sacrifices the Congress leaders made for nation-building.

While inaugurating the first National convention of Jawahar Bal Manch, SAMVAAD-23, here on Thursday, he said that the organizations like Jawahar Bal Manch play a pivotal role in the unity of the country and in countering the propaganda and indifferent ideologies cropped up in society of late.

He said that a few people were trying to deform the history of the Nation and spreading propaganda against the party which has contributed to building the nation, therefore it becomes necessary that such organizations come ahead to aware the coming generations of the history of the oldest party of the country and the sacrifices it made for building ‘Bharat’.

Advertisement

The Congress leaders played a special role in reconstructing India before and after the Independence, he added.

“We have to live up to and realize the dreams of the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who laid the foundation of modern India and strengthened democratic values. The Bhakra Dam was the gift of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and it is because of him that we were lighting other states with electricity. Pandit Nehru gave a new direction to the country’s development by starting five-year plans for sustainable development,” he said.

Giving credit to the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had spread the message of love, unity, and fraternity through his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on foot braving the hot and the chill weather conditions, he said that only congress leaders can do such sacrifices which will go down in the annals of history.

Recalling the contribution of former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, Sukhu said that he believed in youth power to steer the Nation and it was due to his efforts that the youth were empowered with the right to vote at the early age of eighteen.

“He was the man to be credited with bringing a revolution in the Information Technology (IT) sector in India. Besides, Women’s reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions was also provided by the Congress leadership and such facts need to be disseminated amongst the youth of the country,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that the ideology of the Congress is based on sacrifices and unity of the nation and the former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of India.

The policies and programs of the Congress have strengthened every section of the society and it has lived up to the democratic values, whereas, as of today, abhorrence and lust for power is the only motive of few.