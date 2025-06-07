Anti-Naxal push: Shah, CM Sai congratulate officers on key operations

Reiterating BJP-led NDA government’s resolve to free India from the “scourge of naxalism”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that he along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met and congratulated the officers responsible for the anti-Naxal operations in the state.

Shah also said that he would soon visit Chhattisgarh to meet the soldiers who played a key role in the successful operations against Naxals.

“Recently met the officers who played an important role in the operations conducted against Naxalism and congratulated them on the historic success of these operations. I am also eager to meet the soldiers who made these operations successful with their bravery and will soon visit Chhattisgarh and meet them,” the Union Home Minister said in a post on X.

On June 6, Sai arrived in the national capital to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the successful operations against Naxals in the state and the way forward. He also discussed issues concerning the state’s development. Sai also met with the Union Home Minister and officers involved in the operations.

In just over a month, two anti-naxal operations have neutralised two top commanders of the banned CPI (Maoist).

On June 5, officials confirmed that the body of Sudhakar (alias Gautam), a top Naxal leader, was found. On May 21, just over three weeks earlier, the body of Basava Raju was recovered. Raju was a Central Committee Politburo member and the General Secretary of the CPI (Maoist), widely known as the “backbone of the Naxal movement.”

According to officials, Gautam was a senior Maoist leader responsible for various violent incidents that resulted in the deaths of numerous innocent tribal civilians and of security personnel. His death marks a major success for the security forces and is a significant blow to the Maoist leadership, particularly in the Dandakaranya region.

Earlier, CM Sai saluted the jawans for their bravery in carrying out the operations.

“Operations are going on continuously, and we are achieving success. Yesterday, as well, we had a success. One Central Committee Member (CCM) was neutralised by our jawans yesterday. We salute their bravery,” he told reporters. So far in 2025, 186 Maoist cadres have been killed in counter-insurgency operations across the Bastar Range.