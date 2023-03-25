Anti-hijack drill conducted at Jammu airport

The National Security Guard (NSG) and other security forces conducted a full fledged anti-hijack drill at the Jammu airport, said Defence Spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand on Saturday.

The drill was done with activation of the anti-hijack committee at the Air Force Station at Jammu. The exercise involved all key stakeholders from the Indian Air Force, Airports Authority of India, UT Government, J&K Police, CISF, Indian Oil Corporation and other key players.

The drill involved an entire spectrum of events including negotiations with hijackers followed by intervention and overpowering of hijackers by a potent team of NSG. The exercise gave a unique opportunity to validate processes by inter agencies during such crises.

An Air India aircraft which landed at Jammu in the afternoon on Friday was utilised for the realistic drill. The exercise was successfully conducted bringing valuable lessons and training for all stakeholders, said Lt Colonel Anand.