Anti-EVM protest by MVA MLAs before Maha assembly session

The very first day of the six-day winter session of the Maharashtra

assembly that began in Nagpur on Monday witnessed a protest by Maha

Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) MLAs against the use of electronic voting

machines (EVMs), right at the entrance steps of the Vidhan Bhavan

building.

Led by Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danwe,

several other MVA Opposition MLAs like Nana Patole (Congress), Vijay

Wadettiwar (Congress), Jitendra Awhad of the NCP (Sharad Pawar),

Mahesh Sawant, Nitin Raut, Bhaskar Jadhav, Bhai Jagtap, Vikas Thakre,

Amit Deshmukh, Satej Patil, Abhijit Wanjari, among others took part in

the anti-EVM protest.

They raised slogans like “Scrap EVMs, Save Democracy”, “Save the

Constitution, Remove EVMs”, and “Bring Back Ballot Paper Voting”,

displaying placards carrying similar messages. The MVA leaders said

that the incredible election outcome and alleged irregularities during

the recently concluded 2014 Maharashtra assembly election have cast

serious doubts about EVMs.

However, Devendra Fadnavis’ confidante and newly sworn-in minister

Girish Mahajan ridiculed the Opposition leaders for protesting against

EVMs at the Vidhan Sabha in Nagpur. “Voters in Maharashtra have

rejected these parties and their leaders. When they win elections,

they never protest against EVMs but as soon as they lose, they blame

EVMs. There has never been a time when the Opposition parties got so

few seats. So, by protesting, they are simply trying to give an

impression that they are still relevant,” Mahajan said.