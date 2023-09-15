Another soldier succumbs as Kokernag encounter enters third day

Another soldier of the Army, who was injured during the ongoing encounter in South Kashmir’s Kokernag (Anantnag), succumbed to his wounds on Friday.

The soldier was among the two jawans injured on Thursday evening who were admitted to the hospital where one among them succumbed.

With this, the toll in the encounter at Kokernag and Rajouri rose to five. Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was the commanding officer of 19 RR, Major Ashish Dhonchak and DSP Humayun Bhat, were killed during the initial exchange of fire. Rifleman Ravi Kumar of 63 RR lost his life in the Rajouri encounter.

The Army intensified its operation against the terrorists by inducting special forces and surveillance gadgets. The CRPF and the special operations group (SOG) of J&K Police were also participating in the operation against terrorists.

Meanwhile, fresh firing and grenade blasts were heard by locals as the counter-terrorist operation entered its third day on Friday. Since morning, firing has been taking place at intervals near the spot that has been cordoned by the security forces, comprising Army, police and CRPF personnel.

Army and para-military forces have been firing in the direction where they believe that two to three terrorists could be hiding.

Security forces cordoned off the area in Gadol.

The Kashmir Zone Police said on Thursday morning that two LET terrorists, including Uzair Khan, have been encircled. Khan, who had joined terrorist ranks last year, was acting as the LET commander in the area as he is well-versed in the forest topography and its adjoining localities.

However, so far, there is no report of any terrorists having been killed three days after they inflicted loss on the security forces.

The security forces, including the Army and police, are being provided support by helicopters, quadcopters and drones to keep eye on the entire thickly forested area.

The Chinar Corps Commander Lt General Rajiv Ghai and the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Victor Force commander Major General Balbir Singh visited the encounter site.

The Falcon Squad of The Resistance Front (TRF) of LET has claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that it was carried out to avenge the recent killing of Mohammad Riyaz in Rawalkote of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Riyaz belonged to the Poonch district of Jammu and was engaged in reviving terrorism in the Rajouri and Poonch districts.