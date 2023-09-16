The encounter with terrorists in the Gadul forests of Kokernarg in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district entered its fourth day on Saturday with security forces still trying to reach the perpetrators hiding in a cave on top of the mountain. Four jawans, including a Colonel, a major and a DSP rank officer have been killed in action so far.

The identity of the fourth has not yet been revealed. It is also being reported widely that one more jawan is missing. Another injured is fighting the battle of life an death in a hospital.

The encounter started on the intervening night of September 12-13 after the Army received specific inputs about the presence of 2-3 terrorists in Godul forest. A joint operation was launched by Indian Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifle and Jammu and Kashmir police.

However, the track to the mountain cave where terrorists were hiding narrow. As the security forces were closing in, the terrorists, who could view the climbing soldiers clearly, started heavy firing.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak and DSP Humayun Bhat sustained bullet injuries. Since they were climbing through a narrow path, it became difficult for the rest of the soldiers to extract them. According to reports, the injured jawans kept bleeding until the next morning when they were extracted with the help of Army choppers. They succumbed to the injuries during the course of medical treatment.

Two more jawans sustained injuries and one of they died in the hospital. The Army is yet to provide information on the missing soldier.

Why is it taking so long to neutralise the terrorists?

The one word answer to this question is – Terrain. The terrorists are hiding in a cave like structure on top of the mountain. They came well prepared given the encounter has entered day four. It appears they stored enough food, and ammunition to last several days.

It is quite challenging for the security forces to reach the terrorists as there is a hill and dense forest on one side and a cave on the other side. The only path to the cave is literally a slope and fear of fall is also there, as seen in the various footages from the encounter site.

What the Army is doing now?

The Army is now taking the help of technology. It has deployed small drones to drop bombs on the cave. They are also using rocket launchers and mortars to hit the terrorists.

A purported video recorded from a drone camera shows the exact structure where the terrorists have been hiding. The video shows a terrorist running towards the dense forest after the cave like structure was hit by a bomb. However, the authenticity of the video cannot be confirmed.

#WATCH | Kokernag, Anantnag (J&K): Security forces are using IEDs to target those areas in the forest where they suspect terrorists are hiding. Drones and quadcopters are put in place to track down these areas. pic.twitter.com/pUsP8MZjCt — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023

In a statement released on X, the ADGP Kashmir Police has said that 2-3 terrorist have been surrounded by security forces and they will soon be neutralised.

Also, it is being claimed by some media reports that the number of terrorists hiding in the cave could be more than what the Army is anticipating. Earlier some reports citing defence experts suggested that it could well be an ambush by terrorists.

The security forces have refuted these claims and said that it was a joint operation based on specific inputs. The ADGP has also asked Army veterans and defence experts to avoid “ambush hypothesis”.