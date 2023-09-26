Kashmir peaceful despite Kokernag encounter: DGP

Director General of Police J&K, Dilbagh Singh said on Tuesday that the Kokernag encounter has not had any fallout on the peaceful atmosphere of Kashmir and the situation continues to remain peaceful as it was before the encounter.

The DGP said it is always advantageous for those who open fire first and in Kokernag, it is the terrorists who opened fire first that leading to the killing of three officers.

Talking to mediapersons after inaugurating a modular police station at Katra, Dilbagh Singh said, “In Kokernag, the terrorists, who were waiting for the security forces, took advantage of the first fire that led to the killing of two army officers and a police officer.”

He further said, “We killed dreaded LeT terrorist Uzair Khan along with his associate. I am proud of the security forces that took part in the operation as it was difficult to trace and locate the hiding terrorists on a vast mountain.”

The DGP reiterated the commitment of the police and the security forces to root out terrorims from J&K’s soil. “We are chasing the remaining terrorists and will eliminate them soon,” he added.

He said the police have accelerated its fight against narco-terror.

The new police station at Katra will facilitate Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims in a better way, he assured.