Another Peegate: Video shows man urinating on tribal labourer in MP

After the case of a drunk man urinating on a woman on an Air India flight a few months ago, a video of a man urinating on a labourer has come to light.

The incident was reported from Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh. The man being peed on has been identified as a tribal named Pale Kol. He works as a labourer in Sidhi.

The culprit has been identified as Pravesh Shukla. The incident is reportedly six days old. The police got to know of the incident at 4 pm on Tuesday.

The video has already been brought ot the notice of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He has said that the matter must be pursued against the accused under the National Security Act (NSA).

“I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose,” he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kedar Shukla in his defence has said that Pravesh is not his representative, there are other three party workers who are his representatives. He, however, accepted that he

knows Kedar Shukla.

From the affected tribal Pale Kol’s side, a signed affidavit has emerged in which Pale Kol has mentioned that the video showing Pravesh urinating on him was fake and was being circulated by one Adarsh Shukla and his supporters.

In the affidavit, Pale Kol has mentioned that Pravesh Shukla has nothing to do with the alleged shameful act. Many are of the view that the tribal labourer was forced to sign the document after the video went viral. Pale Kol has also refused to file a complaint against Pravesh Shukla.

An FIR has been filed against Pravesh Shukla under sections 294 and 504 of the IPC, and under the SC/ST Act.