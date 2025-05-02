Another Nepalese student found dead at Odisha’s KIIT University

In the second student-suicide case at the Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha in less than three months, a 20-year-old Nepalese student of the private university allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room, police said.

The Nepalese girl student was spotted hanging at around 8 pm on Thursday at the hostel room by the authorities. The police, after being informed conducted medico-legal procedures and registered an unnatural death case in this connection.

All angles prompting the student to end her life are being investigated. So far, no incriminating evidence in the case has been found, said a senior police official on Friday.

A 20-year-old engineering girl student from Nepal was found dead in her hostel room on 16 February, triggering widespread student unrests.

The visuals of students from Nepal being forcibly evicted from the university hostel and being manhandled later went viral on social media platforms, drawing outrage from several quarters including the Nepal PM and diplomats of the neighbouring country.

A visibly embarrassed Odisha Government later constituted a high-level fact-finding committee to probe the incident, which the Government described as ‘most unfortunate’.