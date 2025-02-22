Anonymous caller issues life threat to Rajasthan CM

An annonymous caller has reportedly conveyed the police of a “threat to life” to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

According to police sources, the caller late Friday night called over telephone to Police Control Room in Jaipur conveying about the threat.

Police immediately swung into action to trace the phone call and found its origin in the Dausa district jail.

Subsequently, the intensive search operation was launched in the jail to search mobiles among prisoners and trace the phone – suspected to be used in making the call to the control room.

Police sleuths were still investigating the case.

Earlier too, a phone call was made from the Dausa jail a few months back to convey threat

to Chief Minister Sharma.