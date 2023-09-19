Annamalai accuses Annadurai of insulting Hinduism in 1956, sparks controversy

Tensions have flared in Tamil Nadu as BJP’s Annamalai accused the late Chief Minister CN Annadurai of making disparaging comments about Hinduism back in 1956. Annamalai alleged that Annadurai had to seek refuge in Madurai and issue an apology due to the ensuing controversy.

These remarks from Annamalai have ignited a fierce disagreement with the AIADMK. Senior AIADMK leaders vehemently denied the occurrence of such an incident, asserting that Muthuramalinga Thevar and Annadurai were close friends who held deep mutual respect.

This controversy unfolds against the backdrop of another heated exchange involving DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin. Udhayanidhi recently stirred the pot by suggesting that Sanatana Dharma is incompatible with the concept of social justice and requires elimination. His comments drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accused him of advocating for the “genocide” of Sanatana Dharma followers, a charge he vehemently denied.

Advertisement

Amid the ongoing controversy over his Sanatana Dharma remarks, Udhayanidhi Stalin reaffirmed his position. He emphatically stated that he did not advocate for genocide in any way. In addition, he vehemently refuted the allegations made by the BJP.

Adding fuel to the fire, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udhayanidhi Stalin, likened the BJP to a ‘venomous snake’. He cautioned the public to exercise caution in their dealings with the party. This sharp rhetoric further accentuated the political tensions in the state.

These confrontations underscore the volatile political climate in Tamil Nadu. Historical events and religious sentiments are intertwined with contemporary politics in the region. Such intertwinement frequently leads to impassioned disputes and exchanges between TN political leaders.