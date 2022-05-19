‘Anna Jago’ agitation at Hazare’s village on June 1

A non-political group, along with several NGOs, has announced an agitation to “wake up” veteran social crusader Kisan Baburao alias Anna Hazare at his village Ralegan-Siddhi in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, an organiser said here on Thursday.

Desh Bachao Jan Andolan (DBJA) President Somnath Kashid said that thousands of men and women from all over Maharashtra will troop down to Hazare’s village on June 1.

“We shall launch a ‘Dhol Bajao andolan’ to draw Hazare’s attention to the runaway inflation and the massive fuel prices hikes, especially cooking gas, which has made life miserable for the masses, but he seems ignorant of it and is sleeping peacefully like Kumbharakan’s brother,” Kashid said.

“When the UPA government was in power, Anna Hazare was very busy organising all types of campaigns and would make the government bow before it. Now, in the past few years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule, people are reeling under all kinds of problems,” he added.

Worried supporters of Hazare have claimed that the 84-year-old crusader is keeping unwell, to which Kashid countered by asking then how did Hazare had announced an agitation last week against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress.

“People are now openly asking whether Anna Hazare conducts agitations ‘selectively’ or he is an ‘agent of BJP’ and will never take up any campaigns against the saffron party. Many political parties are in touch with us and we plan to take the ‘Dhol Bajao, Anna Jago’ movement till New Delhi,” Kashid said.