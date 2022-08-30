Ankita Murder case: Jharkhand HC takes cognizance, summons top cops

Jharkhand High Court has taken cognizance of the Ankita murder case today and also summoned DGP and the Home Secretary. The bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan has asked for the status report on the case.

Ankita Singh, a student of class 12, was attacked by Shahrukh Hussain, who poured petrol and set her ablaze on August 23. She was set on fire in a case of one-sided love. Accused Shahrukh was arrested on the same day.

Ankita had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. For better treatment, she was later referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS).

When Ankita was sleeping, the accused had allegedly poured petrol through the window of her home. Ankita Singh succumbed to injuries. She was cremated on Monday morning. To control the situation, Sec 144 was imposed in Dumka which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in the concerned area.

On Monday, the second accused Naeem alias Chhotu Khan was also arrested and sent to Jail. Dumka SP Amber Lakra said, “Naeem alias Chhotu Khan, the second accused in the Ankita murder case, has been arrested. After presenting the accused in Dumka court, he was sent to jail.”

Ankita’s murder has become the centre of politics and spelt fresh trouble for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition government, with top BJP leaders terming the incident a case of ‘love jihad’.

Condemning the situation, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, “Heartfelt tribute to Ankita’s daughter. Ankita’s family members have been instructed to fast-track the execution of this heinous incident with the help of Rs 10 lakh. The Director General of Police has also been directed to give an early report on the progress of research by the ADG rank officer in the said case.”

अंकिता बिटिया को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। अंकिता के परिजनों को रु 10 लाख की सहायता राशि के साथ इस घृणित घटना का फ़ास्ट ट्रैक से निष्पादन हेतु निर्देश दिया है।

पुलिस महानिदेशक को भी उक्त मामले में एडीजी रैंक अधिकारी द्वारा अनुसंधान की प्रगति पर शीघ्र रिपोर्ट देने हेतु निर्देश दिया है। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 29, 2022

Taking to the microblogging site, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “After the cruelty meted out to Ankita, her death has made every Indian bow their heads in shame. Today, there is a dire need to create a safe environment for women in the country. Ankita and her family will get justice only when the perpetrators of this cruelty will be punished as soon as possible.”

अंकिता के साथ हुई हैवानियत के बाद उसकी मृत्यु ने हर भारतीय का सिर शर्म से झुका दिया है। आज, देश में महिलाओं के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल बनाने की सख़्त ज़रुरत है। अंकिता और उसके परिवार को न्याय तभी मिलेगा जब इस दरिंदगी को अंजाम देने वाले को जल्द से जल्द कड़ी सज़ा मिलेगी। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister also tweeted while condemning the incident, “The killers of student Ankita Singh in Jharkhand should be punished severely. The country will never tolerate such a heinous crime. There should be a fair investigation in this matter so that the deceased and their families get justice at the earliest.”

झारखंड में छात्रा अंकिता सिंह के हत्यारों को कड़ी से कड़ी सज़ा मिलनी चाहिए। इस तरह के जघन्य अपराध को देश कभी बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। इस मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच हो ताकि मृतका और उनके परिजनों को जल्द से जल्द न्याय मिल सके। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 30, 2022

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, while lashing out at the government said, “It is very shameful for Jharkhand the way that boy entered the girl’s house, poured petrol and set her ablaze. There have been thousands of crimes against women in Jharkhand after Hemant Soren became the Chief Minister. There are love jihad cases also among the tribal population. The people from Bangladesh are entering and marrying innocent tribal girls and usurping their land.”

Das also added, “Humanity and Jharkhand are both ashamed. Talked to the family members of Ankita, the victim of love jihad today. Their sorrow cannot be shared. The Chief Minister and the local MLA did not even take care of the injured Ankita. The public will teach a lesson to this dumb-deaf government indulging in appeasement.”