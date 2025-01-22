Anjali Damania meets Maha DGP to seek probe against Munde’s companies

Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania met Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla on Wednesday and informed her about the poor law and order situation in the Beed district. She made serious allegations against Food & Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde and the companies owned by him.

“Dhananjay Munde and Rajshree Munde are directors in two companies, Venkateshwara Industrial Services and Turtles Logistics Limited. Valmik Karad is also a partner in these companies. How did these two companies get the Mahagenco contract to take away fly ash? If a minister or MLA is getting benefits as per the government’s Office of Profit rule, it is wrong. A public representative cannot take up an office of profit as per this rule. Therefore, their MLA status should also be cancelled,” she said.

She said she would demand that the Anti-Corruption Bureau should investigate Dhananjay Munde’s companies. “Based on what criteria was a loan of Rs 62 crore given to Jagmitra Sugar Mills Company? The Enforcement Directorate and the CID must investigate Munde’s companies. DGP Rashmi Shukla has listened to my views and assured me that appropriate action will be taken,” the activist informed.

“It has come to light that Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder accused Valmik Karad has been given judicial custody and it has also ended. In fact, how did his police custody end so soon is the question. A thorough investigation was needed. Also, another accused in the Massajog village Santosh Deshmukh murder case, Vishnu Chate, was also given the option of being kept in Latur jail after he demanded it. This is wrong,” Damania said.

“In the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, there is a nexus between the accused and the police. If they want to break this nexus, they must be sent to the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. Otherwise, the case will not be properly investigated,” Anjali Damania said after meeing the Maharashtra DGP.