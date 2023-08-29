Anil Antony appointed BJP’s national spokesperson, Sirsa national secretary

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday appointed Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran leader A K Antony, BJP national spokesperson and Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa party’s national secretary.

Antony had joined the BJP in April 2023. He had resigned from the Congress after his tweet criticising the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi triggered a row within the grand old party.

Antony, who headed the Digital Media cell of the Kerala Congress, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a “single-family” instead of working for the country.

Sirsa joined the BJP in December 2021 after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal. He is a former MLA from Delhi.

The appointments will take effect immediately.