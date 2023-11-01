Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu reaches home in Vijayawada after interim bail

Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday morning reached his residence in Vijayawada a day after he was granted interim bail in a skill development case.

He was given a warm welcome by his party supporters who had gathered outside his residence.

Naidu walked out of Rajahmundry jail on Tuesday after Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him bail in the alleged skill development case.

After walking out of the central cell, Chandrababu Naidu said, “When I was in trouble, you all came on the roads and prayed for me. I will never forget the affection shown to me, not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in Telangana and across the world.”

“In my 45 years of career, I haven’t committed any mistakes and will not let anyone do. All the political parties have supported me, all thanks to them,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu was under 53 days of judicial custody. The interim bail has been granted for four weeks.

The TDP said that the ruling YSRCP has failed in its attempt to label Chandrababu Naidu as a criminal.

“Despite all the efforts by the ruling YSRCP to constantly put N Chandrababu Naidu under scrutiny and label him as a criminal, they finally failed today. This shows how the YSRCP is afraid, scared, intimated and terrified of the TDP,” the party said.

Chandrababu Naidu was granted bail due to health reasons. He has been ordered to surrender on November 24. The court will hear arguments on the main bail petition on November 10.

The TDP supremo has been ordered to not participate in any other programme except his medical check-ups at the hospital.The High Court also ordered Naidu to not participate in media and political activities.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to political turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political “witch-hunt” and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.

Besides, the skill development case, Naidu has been named as an accused in two other graft cases– the Fibernet scam case, and the Inner Ring Road scam case.

Meanwhile, the Andhra CID registered another case against Naidu in connection with allegations of illegal licencing of liquor companies by the previous government.

The case against Naidu has been registered under the PC Act 1988. CID officials have included Naidu as accused number 3 in the case.

The CID officers filed a petition to conduct an inquiry regarding the case in the ACB court and the court allowed the hearing on this petition.