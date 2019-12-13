The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty.

The proposed new law has been named the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019 as a tribute to the veterinary doctor who was raped and murdered recently in neighbouring Telangana.

State Home Minister M Sucharita moved the Bill in the Assembly, which the ruling YSR Congress called “revolutionary”.

The introduction of the landmark Disha Bill comes days after a 27-year-old woman veterinary doctor was on November 27 gangraped and murdered near the Tondupally toll plaza in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and her body dumped and burnt 25 km away at the Chatanpally Bridge in the Ranga Reddy district, sending shockwaves across the nation.

In another shocking incident, a rape survivor in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh died after she was set ablaze by five men, some of whom are accused in the case.

The rape survivor, who was assaulted and set ablaze by five men on December 5, died of cardiac arrest late on Friday at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

The victim who had more than 90 per cent burn injuries lost the battle after 43 hours of being attacked.