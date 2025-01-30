Andhra govt launches WhatsApp governance model

In the first such initiative across the country, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday launched its “WhatsApp governance model” under ‘Mana Mitra’ which would enable the public to avail 161 services through the messaging app.

The government hopes to reduce frequent visits to the government offices by the citizens for availing certain services. Calling it a bridge between the government and the people, this was launched by IT minister Nara Lokesh at his residence in Undavalli today. The state government allocated an official WhatsApp number 9552300009 for this purpose.

Advertisement

Launching the service, IT and education minister Nara Lokesh said that governance was now in the hands of the people since their government was truly a people’s government.

Advertisement

He said the idea of using this messaging app to deliver citizen-centric services came to him while he was conducting his padayatra “Yuvagalam” when he was in the Opposition.

One of the key complaints of the people was that they had to make several rounds at the government offices to get the certificates.

“Every house has a smartphone in their pocket. Nearly 60 percent of people have a smartphone. They all install WhatsApp on their phone. I thought of working with WhatsApp during the Yuvagalam Padayatra. I met and spoke to Meta India vice president Sandhya Devanathan… On October 22 last year, an agreement was signed with Meta in Delhi. We are launching it in three months and nine days after the MoU.”

He added that a total of 36 departments will have to be connected to WhatsApp Governance. In the first phase, 161 civic services will be available while in the second phase, another 360 services will be added.

“When certificates will be provided, a special QR code will be on them. If scanned the QR Code will take you to the AP government website. With this, there will be no room for fake certificates,” said the minister.

The public can use WhatsApp messaging services to book tickets for temple darshans and government-run bus services, get various certificates, property tax payments, electricity bills and so on.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also hailed the initiative by posting on social media as did other TDP leaders pointing out it was their government that had pioneered e-governance way back in 1995 and now 30 years later introduced WhatsApp governance.