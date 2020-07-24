Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will hold the additional charge as acting Governor of Madhya Pradesh until a new appointment is made, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday.

Patel is taking up the position vacated by the recently demised governor of the state Lalji Tandon.

“Consequent upon the demise of Lalji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, the President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh are made,” a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement read.

Lalji Tandon, 85, passed away in Lucknow on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

On July 1, Anandiben Patel was sworn in as acting Governor of Madhya Pradesh by the state High Court Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal in view of ill-health of Tandon at that time.

Anandiben has been the Madhya Pradesh Governor in the past.