The education department in Saharanpur has cracked down on the warden of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Saharanpur by ending her contract and proposed to the state government for action against district coordinator (girls education) after an enquiry in teacher Anamika Shukla case on Thursday.

Anamika Shukla case came in limelight recently leaving everyone shocked. In the startling revelation salaries were drawn in the name of Anamika Shukla from 25 different KGBVs across the state including the one in Saharanpur.

After the probe in this case the education department on Thursday in view of the negligence terminated contract of warden of KGBV Saharanpur Lalita Sharma and sent a recommendation to state government for initiating action against district Co-ordinator (girls education), Aditya Narayan Sharma.

The teacher with the name Anamika Shukla was appointed on contract basis in August 2019 in KGBV of Muzaffarabad for a salary of RS 22,000 per month. Since then she has been drawing salary till January this year after which her account was seized. Thereafter, the truth that Anamika Shukla is working at 25 KGBVs in different parts of the state including Saharanpur and drawing salary from all of these was exposed.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Saharanpur Ramendra Kumar Singh on the basis of initial inquiry said that teacher’s actual name was Bhawana and a case of committing fraud has been registered against her in Janakpuri police station. She would be soon behind the bars, he claimed.

A three member committee was constituted to probe the matter. The committee in its initial investigation found the documents submitted by the teacher such as Aadhar Card and domicile were forged, claimed the BSA adding that the teacher had not come to school since January and her bank account has been seized.

It is surprising that how she was able to open bank account and managed fake documents for her appointment, said the BSA adding that he had also terminated contract of the warden Lalita Sharma and recommended action against district Co-ordinator (girls education) Aditya Narayan Sharma.

“They should have brought the fact about forged documents to the notice of selection committee “, said the BSA.