Palestine flags waved after Eid prayers in Saharanpur

Thousands offer Eid prayers amid restrictions at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid
The chief cleric of Kashmir and Hurriyat leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expressed anguish on the restrictions on offering prayers at Jama Masjid and Eidgah.
The people reached the Clock Tower after Eid prayers, blocked Ghanta Ghar, and raised slogans in support of Palestine.
Palestine flags were waved after the faithful offered Eid prayers in Saharanpur on Monday.
At the same time, some people wore black bands on their hands and came to offer namaz. However, after the intervention of security forces, the road to the Clock Tower became empty in a short time.
Meanwhile, Eid was celebrated with the usual religious fervour across the district.
