Palestine flags waved after Eid prayers in Saharanpur

Palestine flags were waved after the faithful offered Eid prayers in Saharanpur on Monday.

The people reached the Clock Tower after Eid prayers, blocked Ghanta Ghar, and raised slogans in support of Palestine.

At the same time, some people wore black bands on their hands and came to offer namaz. However, after the intervention of security forces, the road to the Clock Tower became empty in a short time.

Meanwhile, Eid was celebrated with the usual religious fervour across the district.