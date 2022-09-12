AN Shamseer elected Kerala Assembly Speaker

Kerala Assembly on Monday elected CPI-M’s Thalalassery MLA AN Shamseer as the new Speaker.

Shamseer defeated UDF candidate Anvar Sadath by 56 votes. Shamseer got 96 votes while Sadath secured 40 votes. The Speaker post fell vacant after MB Rajesh resigned from the post to join the Pinarayi Vijayan -led LDF government. Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar oversaw the election procedures.

Shamseer is the 24th Speaker of the Kerala Assembly. He is elected from the Thalalassery constituency twice.

45-year-old Shamseer, a native of Thalalassery in the Kannur district, entered politics through the SFI, the student wing of the CPI-M. He had served as the state president of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI-M.