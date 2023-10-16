An occassion P20 delegates won’t forget

It was a momentous occasion for the Indian Parliament on October 13 as it hosted delegates from G20 countries for the Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in the lavish surroundings of the Yashobhoomi conference facility in New Delhi.

The three-day summit, opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew in over 350 attendees, including 50 members of parliament, 14 general secretaries, 26 vice presidents, the president of the International Parliamentary Union, and the president of the Pan-African Parliament.

Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, and One Future was suggested as the subject for the ninth P20. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, presided over the summit.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomes delegates at the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) in Delhi pic.twitter.com/xe6h8o2dg9 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

The 9th P20 summit featured four sessions on topics including women-led development, accelerating the SDGs, sustainable energy transition, and transforming people’s lives through public digital platforms. A pre-summit gathering, the Parliamentary Forum on Lifestyle for the Environment, took place at Yashobhoomi on October 12. India’s long-standing and participatory democratic traditions were also celebrated with the organization of the “Mother of Democracy” exhibition.

The speaker held a cultural event and dinner for the P20 delegates, after which they were given a tour of the recently constructed Parliament House.

Paid Floral Tributes with #P20 delegates to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Parliament House Complex. Reaffirmed Gandhi Ji’s timeless values of peace, service, compassion and non-violence as guideposts for an inclusive and prosperous global future. pic.twitter.com/hpvVUwnI7i — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 13, 2023



Throughout the occasion, they danced as well. Noteworthy is the fact that Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla attended three prior meetings: the sixth in Tokyo in November 2019, the seventh in Rome in October 2021, and the eighth in Jakarta on October 6–7, 2022.