Amitabh Kant, Jai Ram discuss organizing Chief Secretaries conclave in Dharamshala

NITI Aayog Chief Executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant called on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday and held discussions on organizing the proposed conclave of Chief Secretaries of all the states and Union Territories at Dharamshala in the month of June.

The Chief Minister said he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grace the occasion with his presence in this two day conclave.

He discussed about the proposed visit of the Prime Minister and successful organization of national level conclave with the officers.

The Chief Minister also discussed various aspects related to Himachal Pradesh with the officers of NITI Aayog.

Thakur stated that Himachal has taken many innovative steps towards tourism expansion, clean energy, ropeway connectivity, electric vehicles and sustainable development. Through the ropeway project, Himachal was moving forward in the field of tourism and connectivity by using modern technology and the state is promoting electric and clean mobility by formulating an Electric Vehicle Policy, he added.

The Chief Minister urged for cooperation from NITI Aayog in improving sustainable tourism, air connectivity and sustainable development of the state.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar along with officers of the NITI Aayog Yogesh Suri and Sanyukta Samaddar were also present on the occasion.