Amitabh Bachchan, Virender Sehwag endorse Indian beaches amid diplomatic spat

In the midst of escalating tensions between India and the Maldives, Amitabh Bachchan and Virender Sehwag took to social media to encourage people to discover the breathtaking beauty of the Indian islands. These statements from the megastars come in response to some remarks made by some Maldivian political leaders regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Amitabh Bachchan’s endorsement of Indian islands as tourist destinations came in a tweet where he shared his personal experience, stating, “I have been to Lakshadweep and Andamans, and they are such astonishingly beautiful locations. Stunning waters, beaches, and the underwater experience is simply unbelievable. हम भारत हैं, हम आत्मनिर्भर हैं, हमारी आत्मनिर्भरता पे आँच मत डालिये. जय हिन्द (sic)”

Viru paji .. this is so relevant and in the right spirit of our land .. our own are the very best .. I have been to Lakshadweep and Andamans and they are such astonishingly beautiful locations .. stunning waters beaches and the underwater experience is simply unbelievable ..

This endorsement was triggered by a tweet from former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who highlighted the potential of unexplored places in India, including Udupi, Pondicherry’s Paradise Beach, and Neil and Havelock Islands in Andaman. Sehwag emphasized the need for infrastructure support to transform these hidden gems into tourist attractions, contributing to India’s economy.

Sehwag’s tweet was a response to the controversial comments made by some Maldives ministers on social media regarding Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep. The ministers’ remarks have sparked a diplomatic spat between the two nations.

As the tensions persist, Bachchan and Sehwag’s call to explore India’s untouched treasures serves as a positive reminder of the country’s inherent beauty, fostering a sense of national pride and unity.

