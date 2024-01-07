Akshay Kumar, other celebs come out to support Lakshadweep tourism after Maldives row

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Shradha Kapor are among the celebrities who have come out in support of Lakshadweep as an alternate tourist destination to Maldives after the anti-India barbs from the archipelagic country’s ministers.

Reacting to the remarks of Maldivian leaders, Akshay Kumar said that such unprovoked hate should not be tolerated and called on people to explore Indian islands and support Indian tourism.

“Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I’ve visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism,” Kumar wrote on ‘X’.

John Abraham also supported the hashtag #ExloreIndianIslands and posted, “With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava ” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go.”

Posting a beautiful picture of Lakshadweep, Bollywood actress Shradha Kapoor wrote, “Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti. This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands.”

Their remarks came after several Maldivian leader’s, including Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna hurled anti-India barbs on social media while reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Shiuna issued derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi in a now-deleted tweet, while another leader accused India of ‘targeting Maldives’ and added that ‘New Delhi will not be able to compete with Maldivian beach tourism’.

Their reaction came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted pictures of his recent Lakshadweep trip where he tried snorkeling and suggested the Union Territory must be on the list of tourists.

Reacting to Modi’s pictures, several social media users suggested the island Union Territory as an alternate tourist destination to the Maldives, prompting the reaction from the minister of Maldives’ pro-China government.

While Modi had gone to Lakshadweep to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects, he also used the visit to promote beach tourism in the UT comprising 36 islands with an area of 32 sqkm.