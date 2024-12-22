Amit Shah’s remark on Ambedkar an irredeemable shame: DMK Executive Committee

Continuing its attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks ‘insulting and demeaning’ Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, the DMK Executive Committee on Sunday registered its strong condemnation saying it is an irredeemable shame for parliamentary democracy under the BJP dispensation.

“Touching a new low, Amit Shah has abused and insulted Ambedkar in Parliament, the temple of democracy. The Home Minister himself engaging in such a disgusting display is an irredeemable shame on parliamentary democracy. It is unacceptable and has never happened, but the BJP’s desperate attempts to divert this in and out of Parliament are absurd and ridiculous,” charged a resolution passed at a meeting of the DMK Executive Committee, chaired by party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Advertisement

Terming the One Nation One Poll (ONOE) Bill as anti-federal and anti-democratic, a resolution demanded that it be given up forever. Further, it blamed the BJP for the lasting stain on free and fair elections ever since the party came to power.

Advertisement

Then, accusing the Union government of meting out a step-motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu, a resolution pressed for the immediate release of Rs 6,675 crore from the NDRF for the relief and restoration works in the districts devastated by cyclone Fengal. Though the state had sought Rs 2000 crore for immediate relief and apprised the Central team that inspected the cyclone ravaged areas, what was released was the pending Rs 944.80 crore. “The Union Government should bear in mind that the NDRF is not the BJP’s party fund and should release the fund that the state had sought for,” it said.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, Stalin said “We are not a party confined to the borders of Tamil Nadu, with the INDIA Bloc we have put the reins on those who were bent upon changing the Constitution for which we are very proud of. We have accepted the onerous task of protecting and preserving democracy as well as the country’s pluralistic culture and secularism besides our language and civilization. At the same time we are countering the BJP which is creating hurdles in all possible ways.” Further, he called upon the party rank and file to replicate the successive electoral victories since 2019, secured in the company of the allies in 2026 as well by giving the slogan: “We will win 200 and create history”.