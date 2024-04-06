Amit Shah’s proposed visit to Assam cancelled again

The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Assam has been cancelled. He was supposed to address election rallies in upper and central Assam on Sunday.

This is the second time the Union home minister’s visit to the state has been cancelled in a month.

With the Lok Sabha elections drawing close political activities are gaining momentum across the country. Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on April 17.

Modi will address a rally in Nalbari in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, as announced by minister Mallabaruah.