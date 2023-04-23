Amit Shah vows to end Muslim reservation

Shah, who addressed a public meeting at Chevella Telangana, told the gathering that if the BJP is voted to power, it will abolish reservation for Muslims.
“When the BJP forms the government, we will put an end to this unconstitutional Muslim reservation. It is the right of SC, ST and OBCs of Telangana and we will ensure they get their rights,” announced the Union home Minister.
It may be pointed out that currently Telangana has 4 per cent reservation for Muslims. However, in 2017 the state Assembly under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had passed a Bill to increase it to 12 per cent but with the Centre not keen on it, the Bill is yet to be enacted.
Shah also took a dig at Chief Minister Rao for changing his party’s name from TRS to BRS in order to divert attention. He said that KCR was “dreaming to be the Prime Minister” and going around the country to realise his dreams.
“Leave alone India your work is over in Telangana,” said the Union Home Minister and then went on to add that the seat of the Prime Minister was not vacant.
He exhorted the crowd to vote for the BJP in 2024 General Elections but then reminded them to ensure that a BJP government assumes office in Telangana in the assembly elections of 2023 which will be the trailer before the Parliamentary polls.