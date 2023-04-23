Amit Shah vows to end Muslim reservation

Terming it as unconstitutional, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday vowed to cancel Muslim reservation in Telangana if voted to power and redistribute it among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The current BJP government in Karnataka ended reservation for Muslim at the end of March just prior to the Assembly elections in a bid to appease two major backward classes in the state. The Supreme Court has observed that prima facie the decision appeared to be shaky and flawed.

Shah, who addressed a public meeting at Chevella Telangana, told the gathering that if the BJP is voted to power, it will abolish reservation for Muslims.

“When the BJP forms the government, we will put an end to this unconstitutional Muslim reservation. It is the right of SC, ST and OBCs of Telangana and we will ensure they get their rights,” announced the Union home Minister.

It may be pointed out that currently Telangana has 4 per cent reservation for Muslims. However, in 2017 the state Assembly under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had passed a Bill to increase it to 12 per cent but with the Centre not keen on it, the Bill is yet to be enacted.

Shah also took a dig at Chief Minister Rao for changing his party’s name from TRS to BRS in order to divert attention. He said that KCR was “dreaming to be the Prime Minister” and going around the country to realise his dreams.

“Leave alone India your work is over in Telangana,” said the Union Home Minister and then went on to add that the seat of the Prime Minister was not vacant.

He exhorted the crowd to vote for the BJP in 2024 General Elections but then reminded them to ensure that a BJP government assumes office in Telangana in the assembly elections of 2023 which will be the trailer before the Parliamentary polls.