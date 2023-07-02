Amit Shah to visit UP today, to attend event marking Sonelal Patel’s birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow to attend an event marking the birth anniversary of Sonelal Patel, a veteran Kurmi leader and founder of the Apna Dal.

Apna Dal (S) is a party primarily known for its influence among the Kurmi community in the state. Shah will be the chief guest of the event.

The union minister has been invited by Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel, the daughter of Sonelal Patel. Patel is part of the NDA and a union minister of state in the central government.

The birth anniversary celebrations of the late leader, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, hold significance as the Kurmi community has been a strong vote bank of the BJP since 2014.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav will also attend an event marking the veteran leader’s birth anniversary.

Yadav will be the chief guest at the function organised by the Kamera Chetna Foundation, the social wing of the Apna Dal (Kamerwadi), led by Sonelal Patel’s wife Krishna Patel.