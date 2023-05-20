Amit Shah to visit National Academy of Coastal Policing in Gujarat today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the National Academy of Coastal Policing at Okha in Gujarat on Saturday for the ‘bhoomi poojan’ and the foundation stone laying ceremony of the institution.

He will also perform e-inaugurate five coastal outposts of BSF situated off the Jakhau coast in the Kutch district of Gujarat as well as one OP Tower at Lakhpatwari in the Sir Creek area in the state. The National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) has been established to provide intensive and high-level training for Marine Police of nine Coastal states, five Union Territories and as well as Central Police Forces.

The government of India has sanctioned Rs 441 crore for developing NACP with modern infrastructure, the latest technology and state of art training facilities which would make a significant contribution towards enhancing the security of Coastal Borders.

The five Coastal Outposts being e-inaugurated are among the 18 Coastal outposts built at a cost of Rs 164 crore along the Medi to Jakhau Coast in the Kutch district. OP Tower at Lakhpatwari Bet in Sir Creek will augment domination and ensure the round-the-clock presence of BSF troops in the region.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director General BSF SL Thaosen will also be attending the programme at NACP, Okha.